White Falcons whip Wirt County, 11-0

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompletely consistent. Visiting Wahama scored in each of its six innings at the plate and had two pitchers combine to limit Wirt County to two hits on Wednesday night during an 11-0 victory in Little Kanawha Conference play. The White Falcons (8-11, 6-4 LKC) belted out eight hits and benefitted from six Tiger errors as the guests gradually piled on to their ever-growing advantage. An Ethan Gray 2-out double in the first gave WHS a permanent lead as Logan Roach scored, then Gray came around on an error for a 2-0 edge. Wahama added a run in the second and fourth frames, plus tacked on two scores in between and just after for an 8-0 advantage through five complete. WHS also added three runs in the sixth on a single, an error and two hit batters. Bryce Zuspan went four innings and allowed two hits while fanning six for the winning decision. Gray led the guests with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Zuspan and Field chipped in one safety and two RBIs apiece. Murray and Winnell had the lone hits for WCHS.

