WAMW Sports

The Washington Hatchets opened the baseball sectional at Southridge with a 7-0 win over Princeton. Nick Sandullo pitched a gem giving up one hit, while the Hatchet bats connected on 12 hits. Next up for Washington a rematch with Vincennes Lincoln. Vincennes gave up a 3 to nothing lead and fell behind 4-3 heading into the 7th inning before coming back to walk it off and grab the 5-4 win. Game time is 11am Memorial Day Monday for Washington and Vincennes, with game two to follow between Southridge and Pike Central. The championship is set for Monday night.