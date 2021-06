Charlotte couldn’t finish off a spirited 21-point comeback in Tuesday night’s 117-112 home loss to Denver, although found itself qualifying for the NBA’s Play-In Tournament about a half hour after the contest ended anyways with Chicago’s loss to Brooklyn. The Hornets’ brightest spot against the Nuggets was reserve guard Devonte’ Graham, who returned from a four-game absence to finish with a season-high 31 points and seven three-pointers. Right now, Charlotte is tied with Indiana for eighth in the East and also holds the tiebreaker, with every outcome the rest of the way heavily factoring into how the final standings will ultimately shake out.