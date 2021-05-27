Nike’s ‘Free.99’ Dunk sneaker isn’t actually free — but worth every penny

Nike SB and Familia Skate Shop have come together to create a Dunk Low that pays homage to First Avenue, the iconic music venue in Minneapolis. The exterior of First Avenue features is marked by black brick walls and 531 stars commemorating past venue performers. This SB Dunk low comes dressed in a mostly black color scheme to match the venue’s facade, with a brick pattern on the quarter overlays. A star is embroidered on the lateral heel, with smaller stars used for the perforations on the toe box. Reflective material is used for the Swoosh and heel panel. The black leather upper fades to purple over time as a tribute to Prince, who performed at the venue nine times in his lifetime. Lastly, the insoles feature a large black and white checkerboard print, inspired by the floors of the venue, as well as an image of a ticket stub from the night the venue opened on April 3, 1970.