Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Maj. Gen. James G. Blaney

By Gov. Tony Evers
Urban Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #118 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., June 4, 2021 in honor of Maj. Gen. James G. Blaney who passed away on October 18, 2020 at the age of 82.

