TV Transmitter Market Showing Prodigious Growth in Future with 4.7% of CAGR by 2027
A television transmitter is a device used for over-the-air, also known as terrestrial television broadcasting. It is an electronic device that emits radio waves along with a harmonized audio channel that carries a video signal representing moving images. These radio waves are then received by television receivers, which display the image on a screen. A television station consists of a television transmitter and the broadcast studio, which originates from the content. These radio waves transmit on frequency channels in the VHF and UHF bands.www.lasvegasherald.com