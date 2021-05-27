Understanding Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

Following the Coronavirus pandemic over the last year, Microsoft Teams has proven to be an exceptionally popular means of staying in touch with those you were not able to meet in the flesh. If you haven’t used it before though, you might not be aware that in its standard form, it did have more than a few limitations. Namely, that you were basically restricted to a daily usage cap. – Presuming that you use it for personal use, however, there is some exciting news! – Following a report via The Verge, it has been confirmed that Microsoft has now released an updated version that will allow Teams to be used (for friends and family) basically without any limits whatsoever. Well, for the immediate future anyway.