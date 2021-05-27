Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Understanding Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

By Gary Forrest
nojitter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith over 145 million daily users and rising, it is no surprise to see Microsoft continually announcing new features and developments for their unified communications platform, Teams. One area they have clearly prioritized in recent months is the development of Teams Calling options, as part of a strategy to increase the number of businesses using Teams as their telephone system. With the Operator Connect service option announced in March, for example, Microsoft aims to streamline the process by enabling customers to add external PSTN calling to Teams from directly within the Teams admin center.

www.nojitter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Unified Communications#Powershell#Service Providers#Information Services#Security Services#Public Services#Operator Connect#Pstn#Direct Routing#Microsoft Systems#Areas Microsoft#Microsoft Powershell#Microsoft Calling Plans#Connectivity#Customers#Multiple Carriers#Basic Voice Services#Strategy#Basic Voice Requirements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaretechadvisor.com

Microsoft Teams price, platforms and feature news

That all looks set to change, with Microsoft announcing comprehensive all-day video calling functionality free of charge. Learn more about that and all the features available to subscribers in our full guide to Microsoft Teams. What is Microsoft Teams?. Teams is Microsoft's communication and collaboration software. It covers messaging, calls,...
Softwarepetri.com

How to Access and Triage Network Connectivity in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center

IT Pros – Have you ever wondered about the quality of your users’ network/Internet connections when troubleshooting potential connectivity issues? Microsoft frequently hears from you that you’re concerned about your users’ performance and experience using all the cloud-based Microsoft 365 services. I mean, there are a lot of variables that go into how long it takes for that email in Outlook on the web to open. Your users’ Internet connections, their ISP’s general status and reliability, Microsoft’s global Internet/network status… there are countless points of failure between your client’s computer and Microsoft’s infrastructure. I’m sure you would be delighted to be able to measure the quality of your users’ connections.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Hide, Pin, and Filter Chats in Microsoft Teams

It’s easy to lose individual Microsoft Teams chats—also known as Direct Messages—in the long list of conversations. Here’s how to get control of your chats by hiding, pinning, and filtering messages in Teams. As there’s no way to group chats like Slack, the key elements to organizing Microsoft Teams are...
ComputersComputerworld

Simplify Collaboration and Conferencing With HP and Microsoft Teams

Today, organizations need to simplify their distanced meetings with a secure, stress-free setup and easy integration with existing collaboration tools. Read the solution guide to discover how HP Elite Slice G2 and Microsoft Teams Rooms combine to offer businesses:. Hassle-free installation and intuitive user operation. Microsoft Teams Rooms-certified audio and...
TechnologyEngadget

Microsoft Teams is ready for 'friends and family'

Microsoft Teams is well-known as a competitor to Slack for workplace communications, but almost a year ago the company announced it was also getting some features geared at using it with family or friends. After a long preview period, Microsoft is announcing that Teams is now available to anyone and free for personal use.
Softwaremobilesyrup.com

Microsoft Teams now generally available for personal use

Microsoft announced that its Teams for personal use features are now available, turning the platform into a one-stop-shop for communication needs. Back in March 2020, the company shared plans to turn its Teams workplace communication platform into a place for family and personal communication. The features arrived in preview in June, and now they’re officially rolling out. Starting May 17th, personal features in Teams will be generally available on desktop, mobile and web worldwide.
SoftwareDesign Taxi

Microsoft Teams Opens Outside The Workplace For Free, Personal Use

Microsoft Teams, which is often used in workplaces, is now available for free for personal use. Aside from making Teams available to everyone, Microsoft has also added a slew of new personal features to make communicating with your loved ones a breeze. One of its newest features for personal use...
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Finally Brings Consumer Features to Teams

Microsoft announced today that it is making new consumer features available in its flagship productivity tool, Microsoft Teams. The software giant has been promising to do so since early last year, with many assuming that Teams could one day replace Skype, even with consumers. But to date, all we’ve seen are some minor updates to the Teams mobile clients.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft Teams meetings now let organizers disable attendee's video

Microsoft Teams is getting a new update that will enable meeting hosts to manage the video of participants within a meeting. This feature was added to the Microsoft 365 roadmap back in February, and it just started rolling out gradually to all Teams users. Previously, meeting hosts could not prevent...
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft Teams free friends & family video calls have a big advantage

Microsoft Teams is adding friends and family features, offering free audio and video calls as well as virtual environments to make catching up with socially-distanced relatives easier and more entertaining. Although already a mainstay of businesses, where Teams competes with platforms like Slack and Zoom, the Teams personal features include the ability to have a call that lasts a whole … Continue reading
Internetpocketnow.com

Microsoft Teams just became a WhatsApp alternative

Microsoft Teams is not the first name that comes to mind if you’re looking for an alternative communications platform to WhatsApp after the controversial policy change around user data. So far, Teams has made its name as a workplace collaboration platform, but it is now going personal to become your preferred platform for staying in touch with family and friends. Today, Microsoft has announced that Teams is now available for personal use as well, and it is free on mobile (both Android and iOS), desktop as well as the web.
Softwarebestgamingpro.com

Microsoft Teams adds new features to make personal calls more engaging

Ever because the pandemic outbreak disrupted our lives, instruments like Zoom, Microsoft Groups and Google Meet and so forth. have come to the fore to assist individuals work remotely. Nonetheless, the businesses behind these platforms have recognized that these purposes usually are not solely useful in getting you thru the times’ work however may be extraordinarily useful for individuals to attach with their family members.
Softwareccm.net

How to change the background on Microsoft Teams?

Microsoft Teams is a useful computer and mobile application to make video calls and chat with your colleagues and friends. Luckily, Microsoft Teams is highly customizable so you can personalize your experience and make your calls more fun by changing your Microsoft Teams video background. Read on to learn how to do it!
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Everything announced for Microsoft Teams at Build 2021

Microsoft announced several new features for developers of Microsoft Teams apps and experiences. Many of the features focus on helping people work together in real-time. Microsoft also announced the ability to create custom scenes for Together mode in Teams. Microsoft Build 2021 kicked off today, and Microsoft has plenty of...
Computerswindowscentral.com

What does 'Microsoft Teams Certified' mean?

A device will be classified as Microsoft Teams Certified if it features a dedicated Teams button that allows users to launch Microsoft Teams or answer incoming Teams calls. This button will also feature an LED indicator for notifications on or near it, making it easy for users to stay aware of notifications while also remaining productive. The certification also indicates that the device in question has hardware that's best suited for audio and video calls in Teams, such as premium speakers and high-quality microphones.
Softwareeteknix.com

Microsoft ‘Teams For Home’ Personal Free Update is Out Now!

Following the Coronavirus pandemic over the last year, Microsoft Teams has proven to be an exceptionally popular means of staying in touch with those you were not able to meet in the flesh. If you haven’t used it before though, you might not be aware that in its standard form, it did have more than a few limitations. Namely, that you were basically restricted to a daily usage cap. – Presuming that you use it for personal use, however, there is some exciting news! – Following a report via The Verge, it has been confirmed that Microsoft has now released an updated version that will allow Teams to be used (for friends and family) basically without any limits whatsoever. Well, for the immediate future anyway.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Foxconn, Stellantis team on car connectivity

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) partnered with automaker Stellantis to develop digital car cockpits, a move the companies claim will cut the time taken to launch advanced in-vehicle and connected car technologies. Their Mobile Drive joint venture will focus on delivering infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform developments, with 5G...
Softwaretechacrobat.com

Microsoft Teams to get “Collaborative Apps” soon

Microsoft, the American-based multinational tech giant has about 145 million users throughout the world. The services of hybrid work culture including Microsoft Teams are becoming more central as more and more companies are adopting them due to COVID-19. Now, the company is planning to commence Teams with creators to develop...
TechnologyAdvanced Television

La Liga, Microsoft team for digital transformation

La Liga, Spain’s top-flight football league, and Microsoft are expanding their partnership focused on digitally transforming the sports experience globally. The companies will also collaborate on developing technology solutions to the media and entertainment industry through La Liga’s technology offering, LaLiga Tech. As La Liga’s global Tech and Innovation Partner,...
Businesstelecoms.com

O2 UK and Microsoft team up over private 5G networks

The world’s second largest public cloud provider has shown it doesn’t think ‘private’ is a dirty word in its MEC collaboration with O2 UK. Microsoft and O2 are working on a proof-of-concept designed to explore the benefits of on-premise Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) within a Private 5G Network, focusing on security and low latency. A signature benefit of MEC is low-latency as it reduces the physical distance the signal has to travel. The security angle is simply a product of ensuring confidential information never leaves the premises – surely an argument in favour of the private cloud in general.