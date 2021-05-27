Understanding Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams
With over 145 million daily users and rising, it is no surprise to see Microsoft continually announcing new features and developments for their unified communications platform, Teams. One area they have clearly prioritized in recent months is the development of Teams Calling options, as part of a strategy to increase the number of businesses using Teams as their telephone system. With the Operator Connect service option announced in March, for example, Microsoft aims to streamline the process by enabling customers to add external PSTN calling to Teams from directly within the Teams admin center.www.nojitter.com