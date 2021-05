“WHY IN the world would I want to make a documentary about myself?” Moby asks off the top of his new documentary. It’s a question that will remain with you at the end of director Rob Gordon Bralver’s self-consciously weird Moby Doc. The film is fascinating to watch, but not always in ways that are intended. That’s because the musician born Richard Melville Hall remains, if possible, even more of an enigma at the end of the documentary than he is at the beginning. But trying to nail his identity down—is he self-loathing? Damaged? Emotionally arrested? Awkward? Arrogant? Brilliant?—will still be of interest for the masses who had Play on endless repeat 20 years ago.