25 Pairs of Breathable Sneakers to Complete Your Summer Style

Finding jeans that not only fit but flatter our unique shapes is a challenging pursuit. Denim in all forms (from denim skirts to denim dresses, denim jumpsuits, or denim shorts) can be a literal pain to wear when not made properly. Now, throw being plus into the shopping mix and the number of quality denim options dwindles even further. Whether it's a pair of wide-leg, skinny, boyfriend, light-wash, or dark-wash denim, plus-size folk deserve to find jeans that feel perfectly tailored to their bodies. When shopping for jeans, I believe comfort is key — and, as a tall (5’9”) plus-size woman with larger hips, finding jeans that hug properly without feeling too snug in the thigh area is my biggest dilemma. (But, mobility and gaping in the hip area can also be problem areas to look out for when finding the perfect pair!) To help provide some first-person perspective, I decided to detail my trying on of seven pairs of jeans from popular denim brands — including details on the fits, feels, styling possibilities (pictures included!), and overall comfort levels with a focus on mobility. Scroll to follow along my journey and hopefully find yourself one step closer to the plus-size denim of your dreams.