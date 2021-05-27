25 Pairs of Breathable Sneakers to Complete Your Summer Style
As the weather gets warmer, practicality becomes more and more important from head to toe when planning out your everyday look. To stay cool, we often find ourselves seeking breezy dresses, loose pants, travel-ready layers, and even lightweight shoes, since as we all know, sweltering days can be just as uncomfortable for the feet as anywhere else. Sandals are a popular choice for easy-breezy summer days, and flats are great as an effortless option for evenings or city outings, but what about when the situation (and/or outfit) is best suited for sneakers?www.byrdie.com