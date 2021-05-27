Increases in Asian Households Disguises Inequality

Asian-headed households increased 83% from 2000 to 2019, but it does not represent the great economic divides within the group, says Zillow. The growth of Asian-headed households exceeded Latino- and Black-headed households and is closer in closing the gap with White homeownership rates. As one of the smallest, but fastest-growing racial/ethnic group in the country, the Asian population makes up just 5% of the nation’s households. But further breaking down the different regions of Asia itself, there are large economic disparities. Pacific Islanders have a homeownership rate of 43% while East and Southeast Asians have homeownership rates exceeding 60%.