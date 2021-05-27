Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Detroit Housing Revitalization Program Serves as Example for Biden's Plan

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA neighborhood revitalization program in Detroit now serves as an example for a proposed housing initiative. In Detroit, many homes in need of repairs remain vacant because renovation costs would exceed the potential selling price. Rehabbed and Ready seeks to end urban decay and low property values by conducting the renovations. It has completed 90 projects since 2015 and plans for 200 more. Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan has the same goals. Part of the plan would offer $20 billion in tax credits to developers who would renovate properties, hoping to ease the single-family housing shortage.

www.probuilder.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing And Urban#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure Plan#Tax Credits#Community#Republicans#Democrats#Senate#Democratic#House#President Biden#Renovation Costs#Renovations#Broad Bipartisan Support#Subsidized Day Care#Properties#Urban Decay#Property Values#Developers#Repairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Agricultureppioneer.com

USDA notes importance of ownership in National Homeownership Month

National Homeownership Month is part of a nationwide celebration to highlight U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans. “Safe, energy-efficient, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of communities in rural America,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The American Rescue Plan is providing critical relief to rural homeowners and helping to keep […]
Real Estatehousingonline.com

Gorman Names Towns to Lead Public Housing Revitalization Efforts

Gorman & Company announced it has named William Towns, PhD, a leading scholar and advocate for housing equity among underrepresented communities, as national market president for community revitalization and public housing Towns will lead Gorman’s partnership-building efforts with local public housing authorities to advance comprehensive revitalization and redevelopment strategies, the company said.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Here's how to make President Biden's housing initiative work

Centrists in the Senate remain in talks with the Biden administration in an effort to reach a bipartisan compromise on an infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, some House Democrats are preparing to move forward with no Republican support. One point of bipartisan agreement could be the White House’s call for a federal grant program encouraging localities to allow more housing construction at lower costs.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

SaveSolar developing 10.3-MW community solar project portfolio to serve low-income DC residents

By Billy Ludt Leyline Renewable Capital has partnered with SaveSolar, a Washington D.C.-based solar company that specializes in financing and developing community solar projects, with a focus on serving affordable housing communities. SaveSolar is developing a portfolio of 17 solar projects across residential, commercial and government rooftops totaling 10.3 MW. Leyline is providing a $10 million construction facility…
Real EstateSFGate

ResMan Extends Affordable Housing Capabilities to Support Rural Housing; Rounds Out Industry-Leading Affordable Housing Property Management SaaS Solution

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announces the addition of Rural Housing compliance capabilities, broadening ResMan’s innovative affordable housing solution to include support for HUD, Tax Credit and now Rural Housing properties. With these new capabilities, property managers can manage all of their Rural Housing eligibility, certification and monthly reporting within the ResMan platform, which meets all of the USDA’s requirements and connects directly with Management Interactive Network Connection (MINC) to deliver compliance reports.
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Ranks #11 for Fastest Housing Construction In The Nation

As both rents and home prices rise rapidly, housing affordability continues to be a concern for families across the U.S. The affordability crisis that plagues many of the nation’s largest cities is the result of a long-term imbalance in supply and demand. Recently released data from the US Census sheds new light on which parts of the country are building enough to keep pace with demand, and which are falling behind.
Washington Statehousingonline.com

Hunt Closes on $8.2 Million Financing in Washington State

Hunt Capital Partners said it and developer Housing Initiatives LLC closed on more than $8.2 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity financing for the construction of 46 units of affordable multifamily housing in Vancouver, WA, to house the homeless. The Vancouver Housing Authority will provide public housing subsidies for the apartments, Hunt said.
Illinois StatePosted by
WBEZ

Illinois Lawmakers Strengthen A Law That Requires Some Cities To Submit Affordable Housing Plans

Gail Schechter will no longer be the lone member on the Illinois Housing Appeals board. A sweeping affordable housing bill, recently passed by Illinois state lawmakers, has strengthened the Affordable Housing Planning and Appeal Act (AHPAA). That law requires cities, with at least 1,000 residents and with less than 10% affordable housing, to submit affordable housing plans to the state. The law also allows for affordable housing developers to appeal the decisions of municipalities who reject their affordable housing proposals. Those appeals are heard by the Illinois Housing Appeals board.
Real Estatemagazine.realtor

Many Pandemic Buyers Lowered Their Housing Costs

About two-thirds of consumers who bought a larger home in a different city over the last year have the same or lower housing costs than before their move, according to a new Redfin survey. Seventy-eight percent of respondents say they have the same amount of disposable income or more, and 64% say they moved into a home that is the same size or larger than their previous property. Eighty percent say they are happier since they moved.
Wiscnews.com

Study reveals housing shortage in Dodge County

JUNEAU — Affordable housing options are few, and that will likely continue. That’s the conclusion of a housing study presented at the Dodge County Executive Committee meeting at 9 a.m. in the Administration Building. Russ Kashian, of the UW-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center, and research assistant Clayton Gallmann presented...
Hopatcong, NJhopatconglakeregionalnews.com

Major Housing Revitalization coming to an Entire Block on Lakeside Blvd.

This project was undertaken by the owner who expects to invest $2M to upgrade the entire block-long property that was built in the 1950s to current standards with an aesthetically pleasing housing area for 20+ updated apartment complexes. BellaRosa Realty appeared before the Land Use Board three times before the...
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Is Biden's investment plan too expensive?

I found “Futility of Biden’s tax cuts” by Tracy Miller an interesting read in the Memorial Day edition of The Daily Item. However, in my opinion, he is looking at the U.S. economy from a very limited and short-term perspective. He is avoiding looking at the economy of the world...
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

Biden’s Plan to Reshape the American Economy

A semblance of pre-pandemic life has resumed across the country, but the economic signs are mixed, even after the strong jobs report for May. Supply chains are bottlenecked, unemployment is just under six per cent, and fiscal conservatives warn about inflation. President Biden has stated to Congress, in defense of his stimulus plans and of his six-trillion-dollar budget, that “trickle-down economics has never worked,” and that the best way to strengthen the economy is from the bottom up, not the top down. John Cassidy joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the political perils and promise of Bidenomics.