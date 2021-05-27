Detroit Housing Revitalization Program Serves as Example for Biden's Plan
A neighborhood revitalization program in Detroit now serves as an example for a proposed housing initiative. In Detroit, many homes in need of repairs remain vacant because renovation costs would exceed the potential selling price. Rehabbed and Ready seeks to end urban decay and low property values by conducting the renovations. It has completed 90 projects since 2015 and plans for 200 more. Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan has the same goals. Part of the plan would offer $20 billion in tax credits to developers who would renovate properties, hoping to ease the single-family housing shortage.www.probuilder.com