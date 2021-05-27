Cancel
Monroe County, GA

'An avoidable accident': K-9 dies after deputy leaves him in hot car

KCEN TV NBC 6
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office has lost a K9 after its handler left the dog in a hot patrol car. Sheriff Brad Freeman called this an avoidable accident. He says K9 Khan was a healthy 4-year-old dog who worked in drug and tracking operations. Sheriff Freeman says...

www.kcentv.com
