'An avoidable accident': K-9 dies after deputy leaves him in hot car

A Decatur man out on bond for murder charges in Washington, D.C. was arrested by Monroe County deputies on Tuesday for going 103 mph and for violating his probation. Monroe County deputy Jaleel Brown clocked a vehicle going 103 mph on I-75 north near the Rumble Road exit around 11:25 a.m. Brown said the driver started to take off, and then he saw discussion between the driver and passenger before the driver finally stopped. The driver claimed his pregnant female passenger had her water break in Warner Robins and he was taking her to the hospital at Emory. Brown said he was skeptical because that was a two-hour trip past several hospitals to go to another hospital. The woman had water spots on her clothes and mid-section but Brown said the water was dripping as if someone had thrown water on her. He also found a water bottle under her seat. The woman refused to say how far along she was in her pregnancy.