There are two properties of cryptocurrency. They are:. – Irreversible: After confirmation, a transaction can‘t be reversed. By nobody. And nobody means nobody. Not you, not your bank, not the president of the United States, not Satoshi, not your miner. Nobody. If you send money, you send it. Period. No one can help you. If you send your funds to a scammer or if a hacker stole them from your computer. There is no safety net.