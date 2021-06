If you’re a first-time driver, you may be wondering: Do you need insurance to drive a car?. Yes, you do need insurance to drive a car. Almost every state has minimum car insurance requirements. There are only two states where you can drive without an insurance policy, New Hampshire and Virginia. In these states, you can forgo insurance, but only if you are able to prove that you have enough money to cover damages yourself should you cause an accident. Most people do not have enough assets to self insure, however, so even in New Hampshire and Virginia, drivers typically need to buy car insurance.