Users can now withdraw any of the 13 available trading ERC-20 assets (including ETH, UNI, USDT, LINK, COMP and more) from their Okcoin wallet to Polygon’s sidechain. In doing so, users can save up to 25% on gas fees because they no longer have to bridge their assets from an exchange to an Ethereum wallet to Polygon, incurring two transaction fees for using the token bridge.