What Is A Liquidity Pool?

By admin
admiano.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA liquidity pool is like a war chest of funds provided by users (known as liquidity providers) for people to trade with. Anyone who provides liquidity earns from transaction fees. How can I provide liquidity?. You will have to stake equal amount of two tokens or crypto assets. Let’s say...

admiano.com
#Transaction Fees#Bnb#Wex#Liquidity Providers#Pool#Stake Equal Amount#Unit#Impermanent Loss
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Formation Fi Partners With Polygon To Create Cross-Chain Liquidity Pool

DeFi platform Formation Fi has joined forces with Polygon to develop a secret ‘dark pool’ automated market maker (AMM). The cross-chain liquidity partnership will run on Polygon’s layer-2 solution and support Formation Fi’s vision for chain-agonistic yield farming 2.0. By building on Polygon’s high-throughput platform, Formation Fi furnishes users with...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

TheForce.Trade launches liquidity pool on PancakeSwap after successful listing

TheForce.Trade, a leading DeFi and NFT data aggregator with customizable smart contracts allowing users zero-fee auto-compounding for yield farming, has launched TheForce Coin (FOC) liquidity pool after listing on PancakeSwap on May 12, 2021. PancakeSwap is the leading decentralized exchange on the Binance Smart Chain. It deploys an automated market...
Duluth, MNbusinessnorth.com

Bubble of liquidity helps float the boat

COVID-19 hasn’t just affected the way people work, shop and recreate. The pandemic has also created a unique situation in the financial world – a massive bubble of stimulus money that’s now sitting on deposit with banks, credit unions and other investment managers. While that situation sounds like a good...
Marketsinvesting.com

0x launches DEX liquidity API on Polygon

0x has released a Polygon version API for its decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity aggregator, opening up the 0x API tool to the expanding Polygon market. The DEX liquidity bridge service announced the move via a release issued on Monday, marking another milestone for the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) scene on Polygon.
Marketsarxiv.org

Behavior of Liquidity Providers in Decentralized Exchanges

Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) have introduced an innovative trading mechanism, where it is not necessary to match buy-orders and sell-orders to execute a trade. DEXes execute each trade individually, and the exchange rate is automatically determined by the ratio of assets reserved in the market. Therefore, apart from trading, financial players can also liquidity providers, benefiting from transaction fees from trades executed in DEXes. Although liquidity providers are essential for the functionality of DEXes, it is not clear how liquidity providers behave in such this http URL this paper, we aim to understand how liquidity providers react to market information and how they benefit from providing liquidity in DEXes. We measure the operations of liquidity providers on Uniswap and analyze how they determine their investment strategy based on market changes. We also reveal their returns and risks of investments in different trading pair categories, i.e., stable pairs, normal pairs, and exotic pairs. Further, we investigate the movement of liquidity between trading pools. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that systematically studies the behavior of liquidity providers in DEXes.
Electronicsr744.com

Liquid level sensor

Level sensor for liquid CO2 and other refrigerants in gas. It is typically used in refrigeration systems and similar applications. The sensor is available in several standard lengths and can be delivered in customized lengths as well from 200 up to 3000mm. The sensor is suitable for liquid refrigerant from -55°C to until the CO2 get transcritical at 31°C and has an IP66 classification.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Why Use Unicrypt Tech for Liquidity and Token Locks?

Unicrypt Network, a blockchain platform aiming to introduce revolutionary solutions to DeFi, has resonated with crypto users due to its forward-thinking tech. Unicrypt integrates a user-friendly UI, enabling crypto enthusiasts to view, track and manage multiple liquidity pools present in the protocol. The DeFi project has seen massive adoption and has just finalized deployed token vesting options on ETH, xDai, Polygon, and BSC.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin Should Be Treated as a Five to Ten Year Investment - Kraken CEO

Despite the recent sharp correction in the crypto market, Jesse Powell, Co-founder and CEO of major crypto exchange Kraken, still claims that one bitcoin (BTC) will buy you a Lamborghini (starts at USD 200K) by the end of the year, but he stressed that people should not gamble with their much-needed money in the crypto markets and instead treat BTC as a five to ten-year investment.
Marketsthepaypers.com

RBI lets banks do their due diligence for virtual currencies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified banks and payment system providers that these are free to carry out their due diligence for customers dealing in virtual currencies. RBI said that banks and other entities can continue to carry out customer due diligence processes in line with regulations governing...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Central Bank Is Preventing Bitcoin Investment in Russia: Tinkoff Bank CEO

Russia's Central Bank is looking into a digital currency. Image: Shutterstock. Russian “investors who know what they’re doing” are eager to invest in Bitcoin, said Oliver Hughes, CEO of digital bank Tinkoff. Unfortunately, the central bank’s harsh stance on digital assets prevents banks like Hughes’ from offering such services. “There’s...
Economycryptofinancialtimes.com

BitPay Commemorates 10 Years as Leading Blockchain Payment Processor

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced its 10th birthday. Founded in June 2011, while Bitcoin was still in its infancy, BitPay wanted to make it easy for businesses to accept bitcoin payments and grew into the largest bitcoin payment processor in the world. Serving industry-leading businesses globally and supporting hundreds of thousands of crypto users, BitPay works with Microsoft, ATT, WeWork, Camping World, Newegg and Jomashop.com and processed over $5 billion in payments volumes since inception and for tens of thousands of businesses worldwide.
Worldcryptonews.com

S Korean Regulator Holds ‘Significant’ Meeting with 20 Crypto Exchanges

The South Korean government finally appears to be ready to move to address criticism regarding its “inertia” over the formation of new crypto regulation. And to do so, it appears to have begun communicating directly with exchanges it believes stand a chance of meeting regulatory guidelines in time for a deadline in September this year.
Economybestadvice.co.uk

Virgin Money re-offers 95% LTV on shared ownership

Virgin Money has relaunched its 95% LTV shared ownership deals. It has also unveiled a new 95% LTV two-year fixed rate. The lender has also made selected rate reductions and updated its lending criteria for contractors. Product details are as follows:. Exclusive purchase deals with £1,000 cashback:. 85% LTV two-year...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

4IRE Contributed as Developers to Aurora: A Scaling Solution to Ethereum

STOCKHOLM (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. 4IRE, the official integrator of NEAR, is happy to contribute to the development of Aurora, a solution to extend the Ethereum economy, launched in May 2021. Aurora was built on the NEAR Protocol, enabling the latter to function as a layer-2 protocol for Ethereum. Many DeFi and NFT developers anticipated Aurora's release as a solution to ever-rising gas fees, which previously limited new blockchain apps' launch and outreach to broader target audiences.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus survey hints at the brand working on its own Crypto Wallet

In recent times, the cryptocurrency market has become trending again with various companies offering wallets to help consumers in the sale and purchase of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Etherium, Doge, and many more. Now, surveys from OnePlus have hinted at the possibility that the brand might be launching its own Crypto Wallet as well.
NHLcryptoninjas.net

Cross-blockchain asset transfer protocol Ren now live with integration of Avalanche

Ren, an open protocol that enables the movement of value between blockchains, has announced the Avalanche blockchain platform has been integrated into RenVM. With Avalanche now supported on the RenVM Bridge, anyone can mint and burn the below assets on Avalanche. Native Ren Assets Supported on Avalanche. $renBTC | Bitcoin...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Isn’t Good For Payments, Says Mike Novogratz

Mike Novogratz, a billionaire investor and former hedge fund manager, has always defended bitcoin when it acts erratically, but he recently stated in an interview that the world’s most valuable digital currency will never be used for payments. Bitcoin Won’t Be Used For Payments, Says Novogratz. Mike Novogratz said bitcoin...
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Is Ranging as Bitcoin Consolidates above $34,000

About 24 hours ago, Bitcoin bulls failed to sustain above the $40,000 as Bitcoin consolidates above $34,000. Consequently, BTC/USD is falling toward the direction of the lower price range. Since buyers fail to break the $40,000 resistance, sellers have another advantage to retest the critical support at $34,000. This has been the price tussle since May 19 downtrend. The breaking of these range-bound levels will determine the direction of Bitcoin.