College Sports

Historic season earns Jackson State first-ever HBCU baseball national championship

By HBCU Sports
hbcusports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson State sits atop the final Black College Nines HBCU “large school” Top 10 poll of 2021. The Tigers finished the season 34-9, one of only two Division I teams with single-digit losses during the season and topped each of BCN’s Top 10 regular season weekly polls in 2021. This is Jackson State’s first HBCU national title.

Gillespie had a great Senior season until his season was cut short due to a Torn MCL and now will look to return Villanova to a Final Four. Furthermore, he brings the Villanova identity with being great with the basketball-playing under great control. As well as, being able to get into the lane on jump stops to make shots and distribute to others. Additionally, he does a great job of posting up guards for scoring opportunities or passing out of the post. Next, he’s a really good shot-maker from the perimeter off the catch at 37.6% from three. Continued, he’s a good distributor to others, however, he could continue to elevate in that area to be more dynamic with the basketball. His movement on the perimeter is really good with spacing the floor and being shot ready at all times. Also, he is solid in transition with being able to make plays on the perimeter and getting others involved. Now defensively, he could be more effective on the basketball with his lateral movement. As well as, being more active in basketball. Collin Gillespie will be one of the best players in college basketball attempting to lead Villanova to a National Championship.