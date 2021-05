Wolfenbarger Named Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year

Normalcy is something that has not only evaded Carolina basketball since last March, but it also has evaded all of us. Fans were forced to go months without any sports to watch (unless you like NBA 2K tournaments), when sports did return fans weren’t allowed to attend games, we were all forced to socially distance and wear masks, and for many of us the easiest option was to just..stay home. Truly it has been a brutal, frustrating, and flat-out boring 12+ months, but things are finally starting to look up as restrictions are being lifted across the US. What does that mean for the Tar Heels? Thankfully it means that Hubert Davis will get to enjoy a normal offseason to start his head coaching career.