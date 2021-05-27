What Is Blockchain?

A decentralized finance ecosystem is transforming the fintech sector by leveraging blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The radical shift from the centralized financial system to decentralized finance in recent years has instigated several investors to be in the cryptocurrency world. The advent of blockchain technology has contributed to the rise of the popularity of the decentralized finance ecosystem. The emergence of a decentralized finance ecosystem has launched a large-scale network of protocols and other financial instruments for smooth transaction flow. The fintech sector is booming due to immense help from the decentralized financial system in this tech-driven era. Let’s dig into an in-depth analysis of decentralized finance or DeFi.