Lois St. Pierre of Marion

Lois E. St. Pierre, age 87, of Marion, formerly of Southington, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. in Heartland Regional Medical Center. Lois was born on June 3, 1933, in Arkansas, a daughter of William Ross and Louetta (Owen) Stroud. After the death of her first two husbands, she married Ronald St. Pierre on February 14, 2009 in Bristol, Connecticut and he survives. Lois worked as a corporate accountant for Stanley Works for nearly 47 years. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion and loved crocheting afghans and playing Pokeno.