Honoring AAPI Heritage Month, and the resilience of generations of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities here in the NW, especially in light of the recent and ongoing acts of violence and attacks on Asian people throughout the country, FOCS propose this program as a safer space for Asian descent youth and parents to name the truth of their survival, and reclaim narratives of resilience and thriving. In particular, we feel it is vital for Pasifika, Native Hawaiian, and Asian youth to access greater opportunities for empowered self-representation, to tell their own stories and push back against harmful stereotypes.