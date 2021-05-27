newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Deep State Takedown News: May 26th – May 27th 2021

By Stillness in the Storm
stillnessinthestorm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEp. 2488a – [CB] Cannot Control Inflation, Panic, Their System Is Unraveling. Ep. 2488b – [DS] Is Being Exposed, Panic, It’s Moving At A Faster Pace Than People Realize. OCCAM’S RAZOR EARLY MORNING EDITION WITH ZAK PAINE AND CRAIG MASON EP. 93. LATE NIGHT CHAT WITH JR MAJEWSKI. WHY DEMOCRATS...

stillnessinthestorm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Joe#Late Night#Early Morning#Democrats#Covid#Late Night#Early Morning#Unraveling Ep#Rpn Ep#Occam#Panic#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Celebrationsthejacksonpress.org

May 26th in History

Augustine of Canterbury (Anglicanism and Eastern Orthodox) Peter Sanz (one of Martyr Saints of China) May 26 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Crown Prince’s Birthday (Denmark) Independence Day, commemorates the day of the First Republic in 1918 (Georgia) Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guyana from the United Kingdom in 1966. Mother’s...
Currenciesthewealthrace.com

Stablecoin News for the week ending Wednesday 26th May.

Stablecoins will strengthen the US Greenback as a reserve forex!. Right here is our decide of the 3 most vital Stablecoin information tales throughout the week. With the Fed not doing something quickly, while China builds and assessments it’s CBDC, many commentators have predicted the quick approaching decline of the US Greenback. However wait, many of the stablecoins in circulation as we speak are US Greenback pegged!
LifestyleKLEM

Wednesday Afternoon News, May 26th

(Undated) — A spokesperson for Triple-A Iowa says the Memorial Day weekend ahead is projected to be one of the busiest for Iowa’s highways in many months. Meredith Mitts says they’re predicting more than 37-million people nationwide will be traveling over the three-day weekend. Mitts says that is. still 14-percent...
Celebrationswho13.com

Cheers to You: May 26th, 2021

DES MOINES, IOWA — Cheers to all those celebrating today!. Give us a reason to cheers! Click Here to Make a Submission or send an e-mail with picture and description to helloiowa@who13.com.
Congress & Courtsalaturkanews.com

Sen. Schumer says “shame” on Republicans for blocking January 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday voted to block a bill to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Democrats failed to reach the 60-vote threshold. CBS' Natalie Brand joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look at what this means going forward. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Politicsalaturkanews.com

Manhattan District Attorney candidate Alvin Bragg talks his ideas for the department

Alvin Bragg, a Democrat and one of the eight candidates vying to become Manhattan District Attorney joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss his plans if elected as the borough's top prosecutor. Bragg discusses his platform, which includes addressing gun violence and dissolving the department's sex crimes unit, among other reforms. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Public HealthPosted by
E! News

Where did the coronavirus come from? Questions remain

As questions about the exact origin of the novel coronavirus remain unanswered, President Joe Biden has charged the intelligence community with coming to a more definitive conclusion within 90 days. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer has this week’s Sunday Focus. Appearing:Savannah Guthrie. Tags: news, sunday today, Editor's picks, big news, coronavirus,...
Travelalaturkanews.com

TSA sees record pandemic air travel to start Memorial Day weekend

As CBS News' Michael George reports, the Transportation Security Administration counted more than 1.9 million people traveling through U.S. airports Friday, a number that hasn't been seen since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning. Dr. Anand Swaminathan, an assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in New Jersey, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential pandemic impacts of this weekend's mass travel and what travelers should do when they reach their destination. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Environmentweatherboy.com

USA Shakes as 130+ Earthquakes Rock Memorial Day Weekend

The last 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC), there are usually just 50 earthquakes every day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 a year. The Memorial Day Weekend has seen above normal earthquake activity, excluding several earthquakes that struck around Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the ongoing volcanic and seismic activity occurring in Hawaii.
Pottstown, PAMercury

The Mercury's Sound Off for Saturday, May 29

— Whoever keeps complaining about the bike lanes in Pottstown, how do they inhibit you from getting from point A to point B? Are you mad because your tax money helps fund them? But you don't complain about your tax dollars funding generation after generation of families living off welfare and government assistance?
Foreign Policywmleader.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Forbes

‘He Was Tortured’: Outrage Erupts Over Videos Of Black Man’s Deadly Encounter With Louisiana Police

Videos obtained by The Associated Press showing the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana have sparked renewed national outrage over police brutality, with new body cam footage the AP revealed Friday showing the 49-year-old Ronald Greene was forced to remain face down on the ground despite having dangerously low oxygen levels, in what Greene's sister said Friday amounted to evidence he "was tortured.”
Public HealthPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Thirteen states prohibit proof-of-vaccination requirements

In 13 states, governors have issued orders or signed bills prohibiting some or all levels of government from issuing COVID-19 vaccine identification cards or requiring proof of vaccination as a condition for people to enter premises or receive services. A proof-of-vaccination requirement can be a private or government requirement that...
California StateBGR

Earth is basically swallowing this town in California

A small town in California has been making news headlines in recent days for its very big problem, one that’s contributed to town officials having a sinking feeling about its future. Literally. Here’s the thing about the town of Corcoran, which sits almost equidistant between Los Angeles and San Francisco:...