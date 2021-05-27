Fauci And Gates Are Both In A Downward Spiral As Their Misdeeds Come To Light
(Patrick Howley) Lab Funding Revelations And A Messy Divorce. Dr. Anthony Fauci is reeling from multiple public relations nightmares, including worldwide skepticism of the Coronavirus vaccine and revelations that Fauci funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s bat coronavirus project prior to the outbreak. That’s right. Fauci funded the coronavirus research at the exact facility that President Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo have spotlighted as the source of the outbreak. Meanwhile, Fauci’s ally and benefactor Bill Gates is going through a messy public divorce and the exposure of new details about his close personal friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. It’s tough to be a globalist vaccine oligarch these days. (READ: The Truth About Fauci, Birx, Gates, and the Globalist Elites).stillnessinthestorm.com