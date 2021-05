Yesterday, the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians (ATNI) featured a virtual fireside chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. As the most influential public health leader in the U.S., Dr. Fauci is widely respected throughout the world for his efforts against the coronavirus. Today’s discussion was timely as tribes across the Northwest have scrambled to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities across the country and has taken a devastating toll on tribal economies and loss of life.