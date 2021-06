If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Earlier this week, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation released its Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster, the star's first collab with the iconic guitar company. To recreate his signature chocolate-colored Telecaster, the four-time Grammy winner worked closely with Fender on the design, even adding all of the same road-worn markings to the piece. It's available to purchase now on Fender's website here.