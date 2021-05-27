Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas vs. Georgia SEC Tourney

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE – Lael Lockhart near perfectly pitched Arkansas into its Wednesday 11-2 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC champion, Tuesday first-round bye earning top-seeded Razorbacks first game of the double-elimination SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala. Senior left-hander Lockhart set down the first 20 Bulldogs...

swark.today
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

No. 1 Arkansas wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine of their conference series this season and own a two-game lead over second-place Mississippi State in the Western Division.
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Hoover, ALPosted by
247Sports

SEC Baseball Tournament scenarios

The SEC baseball tournament road for the South Carolina baseball team is starting to become clear. The Gamecocks (31-18, 15-12) rarely perform well in Hoover, Ala. but this year may be a bit more important than most as the team looks to secure a host site for the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas track wins SEC triple crown

FAYETTEVILLE — Like Peanuts’ Lucy yanking the football just before a determined Charlie Brown can kick it, the other SEC Outdoor Men’s and Women’s track and field teams ended the championship meet Charlie Brown sprawled flat on their backs. Again. For again overwhelming on the 5,000 meters, the three-day meets’...
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game 3

( Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate ) Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is shown during a game against LSU on April 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Lael Lockhart has retired all six batters he has faced, including two by strikeout. The Vols are not getting good contact against him. Drew Gilbert...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

Arkansas to host, earns No. 6 seed

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel said the feeling was different watching Sunday’s NCAA Tournament selection show knowing the Razorbacks were a lock to be in the field. But it wasn’t any less exciting when the Razorbacks’ name came on the screen with Fayetteville hosting a regional...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Arkansas Stated1baseball.com

D1Baseball Top 25: Chaos Abound After Arkansas

Weekly Chat | Latest RPI | How They Fared | Teams That Aced Week 13. Arkansas cemented its hold on the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 by winning a road series at No. 4 Tennessee, keeping the Hogs in the top position for the sixth week in a row. The Razorbacks improved to 7-1 against teams currently ranked in the top 10, and 15-3 against teams ranked in the Top 25 — with all 18 of those games played away from Baum Stadium.