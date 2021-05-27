Photo Tour of Sound Transit’s New Operations and Maintenance Facility East
Excitement has long been building for Sound Transit’s many system expansions that are due over the next few years. With the agency’s extension of light rail service to Downtown Redmond beginning in 2024, Downtown Bellevue in 2023, and Northgate in just a few months’ time, it is an exciting time to be a Cascadian transit fan. In an optimistic sign of a tantalizingly close post-pandemic future, elected officials and media from around the region were able to gather in-person last Wednesday with engineers and Sound Transit staff to celebrate the first of many opening ceremonies to come.www.theurbanist.org