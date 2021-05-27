Photo Tour of Sound Transit’s New Operations and Maintenance Facility East

Effective Tuesday, June 1st, Carroll Transit System (CTS) will lift the 50% capacity restriction on all buses and will operate at 100% capacity. As a reminder, all CTS drivers and riders must continue to follow the Governor’s orders requiring a mask or facial covering to board a CTS vehicle, regardless of vaccination status. Facial coverings must stay in place for the entirety of the trip, including entering and exiting the vehicle. CTS reminds all riders to wash your hands, cover your cough and sneeze, and if you are feeling sick, been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, or running a high temperature, please stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.