newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

President Trump, Don Jr. Respond To Democrats’ Lawsuit Against Them Over January 6

By Stillness in the Storm
stillnessinthestorm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Tom Pappert) President Trump’s lawyers highlight Democrats’ rhetoric “which encouraged” the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise in 2017. President Donald Trump has officially filed a response to a lawsuit about the “Stop The Steal” demonstration planned by President Trump and his supporters on January 6, 2021. At the same time, President Trump and Donald Trump Jr. filed a motion to dismiss in a largely redundant and nearly identical lawsuit brought against them by Rep. Eric Swalwell. The Trump family’s motion to dismiss is similar to that filed by Rep. Mo Brooks and Rudy Giulaini last week.

stillnessinthestorm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Trump Supporters#Political Conservatives#National File#Democratic#Plaintiffs#U S C#The Electoral College#The Klu Klux Klan Act#Cnn#Capitol Police#President Trump#Mr Trump#Rep Mo Brooks#Eleven Democrat Members#Congressman Steve Scalise#Virginia Attorney#Rep Steve Scalise#Civil Lawsuits#Rep Eric Swalwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How long will Trump remain immune?

The mobster John Gotti was known as the “Teflon Don” because he was acquitted so many times of racketeering charges. No one could touch him, until they did. He spent the rest of his life in jail. President Trump may be the “Teflon Celebrity.” He went bankrupt six times in...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump, Giuliani, Oath Keepers ask judge to dismiss Capitol riot lawsuit

Lawyers for the Oath Keepers urged a federal judge Wednesday to toss out a lawsuit accusing the group, former president Donald Trump, lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and another far-right organization of inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, calling its actions a form of peaceful political protest protected by the First Amendment.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims Immunity Against Jan. 6 Lawsuit Because His Efforts To Overturn Election Were Part Of His Presidential Duties

Former President Donald Trump argued in a court filing late Monday that he cannot be sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building because he was conducting official presidential business, in a continuation of past claims that the presidency rendered him “immune” from legal liability —which legal experts have partially rejected when it comes to criminal charges.
Posted by
The Hill

Trump claims 'absolute immunity' from Swalwell lawsuit over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Trump on Monday argued that he possesses “absolute immunity” from a lawsuit filed against him by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) over his role in the Jan. 6 riot. In a 49-page court filing, Trump urged a federal judge to dismiss Swalwell's March lawsuit, claiming that the statements he...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Ex-President Trump redefines the 'Big Lie'

Former President Donald Trump is turning his critics’ words against them. “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” Mr. Trump said in a one-sentence statement. Mr. Trump’s critics, including a small group of Republicans, have called his insistence that the...
POTUSCBS News

Paul Ryan slams Trump in speech about future of Republican Party

The former speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, sounded a pointed warning to the GOP in a speech about its future, arguing that voters will have little patience for a party built on fealty to former President Trump. He told conservatives gathered at the Reagan Library, in Simi Valley California, Thursday night that they were at a crossroads.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Trump’s grip over Republicans hardens as party cleaves to election ‘big lie’

Far from losing influence over the party, critics say, Trump has in fact burrowed far into its DNA so that the two are now all but inseparable. Ron DeSantis was exultant. “The way Florida did it I think inspires confidence; I think that’s how elections should be run,” the state governor told reporters last November. “Rather than us be at the centre of a Bush v Gore in 2020, we’re now being looked at as the state that did it right.”