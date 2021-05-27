President Trump, Don Jr. Respond To Democrats’ Lawsuit Against Them Over January 6

(Tom Pappert) President Trump’s lawyers highlight Democrats’ rhetoric “which encouraged” the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise in 2017. President Donald Trump has officially filed a response to a lawsuit about the “Stop The Steal” demonstration planned by President Trump and his supporters on January 6, 2021. At the same time, President Trump and Donald Trump Jr. filed a motion to dismiss in a largely redundant and nearly identical lawsuit brought against them by Rep. Eric Swalwell. The Trump family’s motion to dismiss is similar to that filed by Rep. Mo Brooks and Rudy Giulaini last week.