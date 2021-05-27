Dayatra Matthews
Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Local Government Federal Credit Union. Local Government Federal Credit Union proudly announces the promotion of Dayatra Matthews to Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. In her new role, Dayatra oversees all legal, compliance and risk functions, including supervising vendor and risk management programs, assessing bond and insurance policy needs, and providing guidance to Executive Management and the Board of Directors on matters related to corporate governance.www.bizjournals.com