Dayatra Matthews

The board of nurse education platform OnSomble has named a veteran of the health and employee benefits space to take over as CEO from Enderson Miranda. Eric Parmenter comes to Nashville-based OnSomble, which focuses on behavior diagnostics and competency and compliance management among other things, after about a year at League Inc., where he was vice president of health solutions. Before that, he worked with Collective Health, Evolent Health, Towers Watson and Grant Thornton, among others. In all, he has more than 30 years of experience in health care technology and consulting.