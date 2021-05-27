Cancel
Dayatra Matthews

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Local Government Federal Credit Union. Local Government Federal Credit Union proudly announces the promotion of Dayatra Matthews to Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. In her new role, Dayatra oversees all legal, compliance and risk functions, including supervising vendor and risk management programs, assessing bond and insurance policy needs, and providing guidance to Executive Management and the Board of Directors on matters related to corporate governance.

Flotek Welcomes Lisa Mayr To Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Report welcomes Lisa Mayr to its Board of Directors ("Board"), increasing its directors from six to seven. Mayr was appointed a member of the audit committee and has been designated an "audit committee financial expert" by the Board as a result of her accounting and financial management experience. She will also serve as a member of the corporate governance and nominating committee.
The new imperative for credit unions

Member acquisition and ongoing member satisfaction are always priorities for credit unions. As an industry, have we reached a tipping point?. Consumers expect easy, fast, frictionless experiences. With consumers embracing services like Venmo, Uber, and Amazon, credit unions need to innovate and move forward with easier experiences that elevate the member experience. If they don’t, credit unions risk losing to other financial institutions or fintech companies that have accelerated their digital methods.
Huntsman (HUN) Appoints Phil Lister as its CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced the appointment of Phil Lister as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2021. He will replace longtime Company veteran Sean Douglas, who...
OnSomble gets new CEO

The board of nurse education platform OnSomble has named a veteran of the health and employee benefits space to take over as CEO from Enderson Miranda. Eric Parmenter comes to Nashville-based OnSomble, which focuses on behavior diagnostics and competency and compliance management among other things, after about a year at League Inc., where he was vice president of health solutions. Before that, he worked with Collective Health, Evolent Health, Towers Watson and Grant Thornton, among others. In all, he has more than 30 years of experience in health care technology and consulting.
Teradata Names Claire Bramley CFO

(RTTNews) - Multi-cloud data platform Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 13. She will be taking over from Mark Culhane, who will continue till June 30 to help with the transition process. As CFO, Bramley will be part of the Executive Leadership Team.
#2593: How Credit Unions Can Compete With Challengers and Win...

Moven Chief Revenue Officer Bryan Clagett, Digital OnBoard CEO Ted Brown, and Strategic Technology Analyst/Banking Technology Analyst/Consultant Stessa Cohen were the esteemed panel discussing: "Think Like a Challenger: How Banks and Credit Unions Can Better Compete and Win." Covering this online discussion was like being a fly on the wall...
Customers Bank Promotes Jennifer Frost to Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer

Customers Bank is pleased to announce Jennifer Frost has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Frost will also join the Management Board. Previously, Frost served as senior vice president, deputy chief administrative officer and was responsible for leading the bank’s efforts to digitize many of the institution’s operations and processes, as well as the products and services, with a focus on providing greater convenience and benefits to customers and team members.
MetalTek Announces Karen Loritz as Chief Financial Officer

MetalTek International, a leading global manufacturer of critical metal components that power, protect, and connect the world, today announced that Karen Loritz has been named Chief Financial Officer. “Karen brings to MetalTek invaluable experience leading finance teams and unique strategic knowledge to support MetalTek’s long-term growth objectives,” said E.J. Kubick,...
Newrez Names New SVP Of Non-QM Lending

Mike Smeltzer will assume the role of senior vice president of Non-QM Lending for Newrez LLC. Newrez LLC hired Mike Smeltzer as the senior vice president of Non-QM Lending, effective June 7. In his role, Smeltzer will be responsible for managing Non-QM origination production across all of Newrez’s origination channels....
Ameriprise To Serve As Broker-Dealer For Texas Credit Union

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) has chosen Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) as its broker-dealer to expand its financial planning offering, according to an announcement today from Ameriprise Financial. The Live Oak, Texas-based RBFCU is expected to transition its investment program, RBFCU Investments Group, to the AFIG platform from CUNA...
Advisors Asset Management Taps Clifford Corso as CIO

Advisors Asset Management has named Clifford Corso as its president and CIO to oversee the firm’s nearly $40 billion in assets. Corso joins the company from Insight Investment, where he was CEO of North America for more than six years. In his new role, Corso will be responsible for growing...
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Appoints Daniel Devorsetz as its COO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon," or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Daniel S. Devorsetz as Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. In addition, Devorsetz has...
Celsion Appoints Christine A. Pellizzari To Its Board Of Directors

Brings extensive biopharmaceutical legal background to the Board. Appointment increases the size of Celsion's Board from seven to eight Directors. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced the appointment of Christine A. Pellizzari to the Celsion Board of Directors, effective June 8, 2021. Ms. Pellizzari is Chief Legal Officer of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) - Get Report, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases and brings to Celsion more than 20 years of leadership in the global pharmaceutical industry. Her appointment increases the size of Celsion's Board from seven to eight Directors.
AIG appoints new head of investor relations

American International Group (AIG) has named Quentin McMillan (pictured) vice president, managing director and head of investor relations. As head of investor relations, McMillan will be based in New York City and will report to AIG chief financial officer Mark Lyons. McMillan was most recently serving as senior director, investor...
NFP Welcomes Marc Tauber to Financial Institutions Group

Hire reflects company’s commitment to enhancing value for clients with focused expertise. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Marc Tauber has joined the company as a senior vice president within its Financial Institutions Group (FIG).
Financial Advisor

Mutual of Omaha Advisors is a division of Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company. At Mutual of Omaha, we’re not afraid to step outside the box and release the potential for ultimate success. We are a Fortune 500 company that allows you to carve your own professional path in many areas.
Tech Strategist John McKinley Joins Workspot's Advisory Board

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the Enterprise Desktop Cloud company, today announced that John McKinley has joined its advisory board. The founder of Great Falls Ventures, a seed- and early-stage investment and advisory firm, McKinley brings extensive technical and management experience that will be instrumental in helping guide Workspot's mission and vision.