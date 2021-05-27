Cancel
Louisville, KY

Full Capacity Planned for UofL Football in Cardinal Stadium

By Brendon Miller
bluegrasssportsnation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. – May 27, 2021. The University of Louisville will return to full capacity this fall in Cardinal Stadium, where the Cardinals will play seven home football games. Advancements in state and national health guidelines will allow a return to full capacity, including popular pregame tailgating in accompanying parking lots, when UofL opens the home portion of its 2021 schedule against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 11.

bluegrasssportsnation.com
