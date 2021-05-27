Full Capacity Planned for UofL Football in Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Speaking for the first time since learning they would not be heading to the NCAA Tournament, Louisville men's basketball Chris Macl took some time to meet with the media. He provided a wide array of updates surrounding the program, including the recent hires of Kahil Fennell and Ross McMains as assistant coaches, promoting Taylor Barnette to director of basketball operations, the roster movement, recruiting, what his team will look like next year, and more.