The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will have their final meeting of the year at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive. The cost for lunch is $15 and the speaker is to be determined. The club will discuss their future plans. Attendees should wear a mask. For questions, contact Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or jlherron2@aol.com.