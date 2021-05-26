newsbreak-logo
Smithfield, NC

Norma Collins Thompson

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithfield – Norma Collins Thompson, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Smithfield Manor Rehab Center. She was born a daughter of the late Ivey and Lucy Collins in Onslow County on January 12, 1939. She is preceded in death by her late husband Paul Thompson, previous husband Donald Branch and special sister-in-law, Shelby Branch. She was a member of Wilsons Mills Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed playing piano by ear, going to the beach on girl trips with her daughters and granddaughters and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

