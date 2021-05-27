VIP Recordings’ ‘Red Devil Compilation’ debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Chart

Critically-acclaimed and award-winning artist and songwriter Ina Wroldsen is a straight-talking, uncensored, funny, honest and fiercely independent role model. Her notable success is cemented not just in her distinctive voice, commanding presence or musicality, but in how her open-hearted, raw and honest lyrics connect with the listener. Her ability to see people, turning the small and intimate into something universal, or that which seems overwhelming and remote into something personal and comprehensible, makes for sensational lyrics that give unexpected depth to catchy dance tracks and create powerful anthems of strength for times of hardship and heartbreak.