Chamber Ribbon Cutting Marks New Era For Pafford Medical Services
The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and community coffee this morning to celebrate the grand opening of Pafford Health Systems Medical Clinic. The ceremony offered a variety of refreshments and snacks, plus delightful gift bags with a Pafford thermal cup and other mementos. Guests were also given a tour of the newly remodeled facility with state-of-the-art medical equipment for serving patients. Today’s ribbon cutting marks a new era for Pafford, a company who has been caring for local residents for many years.swark.today