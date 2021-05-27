newsbreak-logo
Chamber Ribbon Cutting Marks New Era For Pafford Medical Services

By April Lovette
swark.today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and community coffee this morning to celebrate the grand opening of Pafford Health Systems Medical Clinic. The ceremony offered a variety of refreshments and snacks, plus delightful gift bags with a Pafford thermal cup and other mementos. Guests were also given a tour of the newly remodeled facility with state-of-the-art medical equipment for serving patients. Today’s ribbon cutting marks a new era for Pafford, a company who has been caring for local residents for many years.

