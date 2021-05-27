Chamber Ribbon Cutting Marks New Era For Pafford Medical Services

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Over the last year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed an immeasurable strain on everyone, especially Virginia’s emergency medical services providers. Through the height of this public health crisis, our first responders have continued to deliver lifesaving emergency care to the communities they serve. Last year, EMS providers responded to more than 1.56 million calls for help in Virginia, which represents approximately 4,280 incidents per day.