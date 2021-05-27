Cancel
Worland, WY

WATCH: Funnel Cloud Tries To Touch Down Near Worland

By Zach Spadt
Posted by 
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. WYOMING WEATHER: The Most Destructive Tornado in Wyoming's History - July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado.

laramielive.com
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Gov. Gordon: ‘Wyoming Grieves Loss’ Of Cody Smokejumper

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday issued a somber statement in the wake of a Cody smokejumper's death:. Jennie and I send our deepest condolences to Tim’s family. We acknowledge the commitment of the men and women who fight fires wherever they are needed around the country, and we pray tragedies such as this one never occur," Gordon said in a prepared statement. "The loss of a firefighter impacts the entire community of firefighters and first responders, as well as the community in which they live. Wyoming grieves the loss of this fine individual and we are grateful for his service to the state and our country.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

[PHOTOS] Sweet Grass Fire Burns 273 Acres In NE Wyoming

A wildfire in northeastern Wyoming consumed 273 acres. The Campbell County Fire Department on Sunday reported that firefighters responded to a timber fire in rural parts of the county. According to the fire department, the Sweet Grass fire burned on private land and is 100% contained. A lightning strike reportedly...
Laramie, WYPosted by
Laramie Live

Mosquito Fogging Begins Tonight in Laramie

Based on surveillance data, the thresholds have been reached to begin fogging operations to control mosquitos. Therefore, residential fogging will begin this evening, June 7th, weather permitting in the west zone. Surveillance data indicate that the west zone has the greatest adult mosquito numbers and thus will be treated first....
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Summer Weather Has Arrived In Southeast Wyoming

It looks like summer weather has arrived in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, at least for now. That doesn't mean we still couldn't see snow sometime this month--this is, after all, Wyoming. But the forecast from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for the next few days sounds downright summer-like:
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Online Poll: Is The COVID-19 Pandemic In Wyoming Over?

Statewide public health orders in Wyoming have been lifted, and vaccination rates are continuing to increase. Most businesses no longer require masks and it seems like life in Wyoming is getting more or less back to normal. On the other hand, At least two Cheyenne organizations--the Cheyenne Family YMCA and...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

WATCH: Magpie Lands On Wyoming Bighorn Sheep & Eats Ticks

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's outdoor cameras have never failed to provide an intimate view into the Cowboy State's wildlife. And they delivered again with footage of a magpie landing on a bighorn ram's back in the Laramie Peak Wildlife Habitat Management Area in southeastern Wyoming. According to game...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Wyoming Sports Betting Rules to Be Finalized Next Week

In just a few short months, legalized sports betting will be launched in Wyoming and as of next Tuesday, June 8th, the Wyoming Gaming Commission hopes to have the rules for Wyoming sports betting finalized. At their meeting this past Tuesday, Wyoming Gaming Commission Executive Director Charles Moore read rule...
College SportsPosted by
Laramie Live

Just the facts: 21 titles and counting

LARAMIE -- Yesterday we talked about NCAA Tournament victories for Wyoming and the rest of the Mountain West. Today, let's look at conference success for the Pokes. Not counting tournament championships, the Cowboys have claimed 21 conference titles in their history, which began back in 1904. If you want to throw tournament crowns in the mix, UW has three of those, too. But, for this story, let's just stick to the regular season. It's much easier to go on a mini win streak in March than it is to be consistent throughout the season anyway, right?
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Natrium Nuclear Plant Coming to Wyoming; Also, What is Natrium?

None other than Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates is a part of bringing a new kind of nuclear power plant to The Cowboy State. When you hear 'nuclear power plant' you immediately think of those classic towers like at Three Mile Island or Chernobyl (not to bring up only those plants that had disasters,) but this new technology won't have those.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Among 2021’s Worst Cities for Staycations, Report Says

With around 33 percent of Americans not planning to take a trip this summer, WalletHub on Wednesday released its report on 2021's Best and Worst Cities for Staycations. To determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities -- the 150 most populated and at least two of the most populated in each state -- across 46 key metrics ranging from parks per capita to the share of residents who are vaccinated.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.