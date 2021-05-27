Cancel
Road Tripping? Check Out These North Carolina Pit Stops

Cover picture for the articleDecamp detours to take this summer from decades old hot dog stands and sandwich shops to barbecue joints and more on your way to the mountains or coast. What’s a summer in North Carolina without a week cooling off in your favorite swimming hole nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains or building sandcastles in Moorehead City or Nags Head? Save this list for your next road trip to fill your cooler with summer vacation staples like chicken salad and pimento cheese. We’ve also rounded up classic, long-standing sandwich shops, hot dog stands, and BBQ joints that make for fun scrumptious detours. We’ve also got some pretty rad vacation rentals both East and West to check out, and small towns to explore as well in both the mountains and the coast.

Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Winston-salem, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer was injured when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident. News outlets report Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car late Sunday...