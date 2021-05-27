Road Tripping? Check Out These North Carolina Pit Stops

Decamp detours to take this summer from decades old hot dog stands and sandwich shops to barbecue joints and more on your way to the mountains or coast. What’s a summer in North Carolina without a week cooling off in your favorite swimming hole nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains or building sandcastles in Moorehead City or Nags Head? Save this list for your next road trip to fill your cooler with summer vacation staples like chicken salad and pimento cheese. We’ve also rounded up classic, long-standing sandwich shops, hot dog stands, and BBQ joints that make for fun scrumptious detours. We’ve also got some pretty rad vacation rentals both East and West to check out, and small towns to explore as well in both the mountains and the coast.