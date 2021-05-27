Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

ESPN Announces UK Football TV, Times for First Three Weeks

By Brendon Miller
bluegrasssportsnation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. – May 27, 2021. With football season just a few months away, ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2021 college football slate. The Wildcats kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games to open the challenging slate. The game will be aired on the SEC Network at noon ET. Missouri arrives in Lexington on Sept. 11 for the first conference game of the year on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET before Chattanooga wraps up the homestand on Sept. 18. UK’s contest vs. the Mocs will be aired on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at noon ET.

bluegrasssportsnation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Football Games#College Football#Uk#American Football#Football Season#Upcoming Games#Sec Network#Times#The Ulm Warhawks#The Sec Network#Espn Secn#Digital#Kroger Field#The Uk Sales Office#Kentucky Athletics#Mini Pack#Southeastern Conference#Lsu#Tennessee Select
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Today On KSR: Decision Day for Wheeler

The Southeastern Conference’s leading assist man is on the move and later today he will announce his next destination in college basketball. Sahvir Wheeler and his 7.4 dimes per game will sit down with Jeff Goodman at 3 p.m. to declare his intentions to transfer to one of four schools: Kentucky, Kansas, LSU or Oklahoma State. Kentucky is the presumed pick for the 5-10 guard and all indications are John Calipari will add his second point guard in less than a week.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Sources Say Podcast Ep. 101: Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY!

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 101 to discuss Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment to Kentucky and what it means for the program moving forward. Among the highlights:. Wheeler chooses UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. How did we get to this...
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

UK Softball Will HOST in the NCAA Regionals

Kentucky Softball will be hosting the regionals for the fifth straight time in the NCAA tournament. Rachel Lawson has her Wildcats sitting at 39-13 (13-11) in 2021, which is good enough for the 14th overall seed in this year’s tournament. In the Lexington region, Kentucky will try to outlast Notre...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky’s Latest Transfer Addition

The Kentucky men’s basketball program added a talented facilitator from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with a commitment from Sahvir Wheeler. Almost nobody was as excited as head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats took advantage of the new rule adopted by the SEC that allows a one-time, intraconference transfer...
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

UK Women’s Golf set to play in 1st NCAA Championship since 1992

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 1992, the Kentucky women’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championships. The Wildcats head to Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday and they’ll begin competition May 21 at Grayhawk Golf Club. After clinching a spot in the national championship event with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Columbus Regional last Wednesday, the Wildcats will battle 23 other teams in Arizona.
Lexington, KYchatsports.com

Miami Selected to Lexington Regional

OXFORD, Ohio—The Miami University softball team is headed to Lexington Regional for the NCAA Tournament and will face Notre Dame (31-13) on Friday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN3. Host Kentucky (39-13) is the top seed in the four-team regional and No. 14 overall seed and will face Northwestern (29-15) at noon on Friday in the double-elimination regional.
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky softball has earned the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Lexington Regional May 21-23 at John Cropp Stadium. The Wildcats (39-13) will host Northwestern Friday at 12:00 on ESPN2. Notre Dame and Miami of Ohio are the other two teams in the Lexington Regional and will play Friday at 2:30.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WGAU

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....