Is it worth it to buy a violin in Cremona?

A strong, democratic and reformed European Union is exactly what we need in a world of uncertainties. The EU, as it is right now, is not crisis proof, as the Covid-19 crisis has shown. But at this point a historic moment of solidarity has begun, especially through the build-up of joint debt. As European Greens, we stand for change in policy and leadership. We want to leave national egoism behind and move forward together, not as separate nations but as a European Union. Strengthening human rights worldwide, combating the climate crisis and shaping the economic system ecologically and socially can only be done with the help of a European Union that is capable of taking action. The EU is the anchor for multilateral policy in the world. That is why politics must be considered in European terms in every field of policy.