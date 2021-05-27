Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Review / Corilon violins

By Paul Lee
violinist.com
 11 days ago

I bought a violin from Corilon violins. I am not happy with the transaction. There is clearly the maker's label inside the violin, but they deliberately concealed the maker's name in their listing and description. Later I searched on the Internet about the maker and the violins he made, it...

www.violinist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Luthier#Sp#Corilon Violins#Review#Sell#Replies#Internet#Happy#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
eBay
News Break
Retail
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Pitchfork Reviews Explorer

Pitchfork Music Festivals: Chicago / Paris / Berlin Pitchfork Radio. © 2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21). Your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Condé Nast. Ad Choices. CN Entertainment.
Musicmusicomh.com

Album Reviews

She’s back. Well, it isn’t as if she ever left; Ani DiFranco has been regularly releasing two folksy-rootsy offerings per year for some time now. But the lady known for her electrifying live shows really…
Books & LiteratureSun-Journal

Book Review

Daughter of Smoke and Bone is one of my favorite novels ever written by one of the authors that I have read everything by. It is a young adult fantasy novel set in Prague. The main character is a young artist named Karou who knows nothing about her past other than she was raised by monsters; chimera who live Elsewhere, have access to portals in cities all over the world, and collect teeth in exchange for granting differing degrees of wishes.
Minnesota Stateviolinist.com

Violin shop in Minnesota

Are there any suggestions for violin shops in Minnesota? Bonus points if they are near Crow Wing Lake!. I have also suggested she orders something from Shar, given that they are well recommended on this site. Context: Aunt will be on leave with her partner in the state over the...
Musicviolinist.com

Substantial violin duets?

Any thoughts on violin duets worth listening to for a semi-serious event? It is a university convocation honoring some mega donors-- there needs to be some kind of processional and recessional, and a bit in the middle of everything where there is nothing but music. I was thinking the Handel/Halvorsen...
Electronicsstereophile.com

Fuzzbug Reviews

Fuzzbug Reviews : The sun is getting, and appreciating the outside, however you tune in to the dismal buzz and feel an irritated a second later. At that point it happens once more. What's more, once more. In the event that mosquitoes are continually intruding on their time outside, their best protection line is Zapper Fuzzbug to dispose of bugs and feel great once more! With this unfathomable bug and Mosquito Zapper, you can at long last get the opportunity you merit in the outside.
Musicviolinist.com

String quintet minus one

I regularly record quintets by Boccherini (my second passion after Beethoven) that have never been recorded. I started recording with my violin and my synthesizer, then violin and virtual instruments and recently only with virtual instruments. I thought that at the moment, with the Covid 19, it would be interesting to propose one of my recordings without the first violin. I have chosen a late quintet, G 361, which I think is one of Boccherini's most accomplished works.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Gasparotti / Ciullini / Stancati – Portraits (2021; Unexplained Sounds Group)

On my second listen to this compilation of tracks from three Italian experimentalists, my 17-year-old walked into the room and remarked on its similarities (in spirit if not exact sound) with the soundtrack to one of his favorite oddball Japanese video games from the 1990s, Earthbound. I had watched him do a playthrough of the game about a year prior and recalled that the music was “experimental” and quite advanced for the time and medium. Doing a bit of research finds that the composers of Earthbound’s soundtrack admitted to being influenced by Zappa, Sun Ra, Steve Reich, Brian Eno, and Can among others (Earthbound also has a storyline and dialog as witty and creative as its music).
Musicapppicker.com

flowkey – Learn Piano

With over 1500 songs to learn how to play, Flowkey has a massive library of content for users to learn. You start by selecting what your skill level is from beginner to pro. Once you pick your level, you then can select a song to learn or go the more traditional route where you do courses and exercises.
TechnologyPosted by
Digital Camera World

ExpressVPN review

ExpressVPN features a massive network, enabling users to choose from a wide range of locations. It's also lightning-fast and incredibly secure, which will ensure peace of mind when browsing the web. Capable of unblocking all of your favorite streaming services (including Netflix), ExpressVPN is easy to use and great quality for your money.
ComputersTechRadar

BisectHosting review

BisectHosting offers an outstanding amount of flexibility with its affordably priced plans which makes the service easy to recommend to those searching for Minecraft server hosting on a budget. BisectHosting came into existence in 2011 as a child company of Venture Node LLC and was registered in Ohio. Although they...
Video GamesDestructoid

Review: Miitopia

It feels like just yesterday that I was using StreetPass to accumulate an endless amount of Mii friends. Remember Everybody Votes? Ah, we're past our nostalgia limit for the day. It's time to look to the future! Or the past, in the case of Miitopia on Switch. Miitopia (3DS, Switch...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Biomutant review

As I ploughed my way through Biomutant and its mass of oddly saccharine content I couldn’t help but equate Experiment 101’s sprawling RPG with a big, colourful piñata. With every firm but light-hearted smack across its papier-mache arse it spewed out more little treats and tidbits and brightly-coloured flashy things, and the more it spewed, the more I hit it, and the more I hit it, the more queasy I became, and yet I found I couldn’t stop ’til I’d beaten it into a shredded pulp and gorged myself on its offerings until the room was spinning.
TV & Videoscinelinx.com

Funhouse Review

Down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper is invited to compete in the Funhouse, an online ‘Big Brother’ style reality show. To rebrand his image and tarnished reputation, Kasper reluctantly accepts the offer. Together with 7 other C-list celebrities from around the globe he will compete for the prize of 5 million dollars. At first, the Funhouse is just as the name suggests, full of wild times, budding friendships, love connections and brewing rivalries. To everyone’s surprise, the fun quickly turns into misery when the first challenge leaves one of the contestants brutally murdered.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Strangeland Review

Old, abandoned carnivals and theme parks have their own special kind of aesthetic. They’re spooky and decrepit, but the bright, garish colors and attractions intended for fun and amusement of all ages, slowly rotting away into ruin while conjuring vivid memories of times gone by and happy memories, is its own type of haunted. So, it’s appropriately fitting that Strangeland, the latest game from developers Wormwood Studios and publishers Wadjet Eye Games, takes place in one such broken down carnival.
Musicviolinist.com

Could bone be used in violin making?

Hi, another one for luthiers... I know bone is used as a guitar nut... could it be used as a violin nut as well?. Why is it not used or even offered as a valid option?. The white-yellow color would break the violin aesthetics?. What if it improves the sound?
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Demeo Review

While virtual reality is typically used as the bridge to fantastical extravagance, Demeo is much more humble in its ambition. Rather than thrusting the player into an outlandish, foreign reality, Demeo instead opts to recreate simple, but fond memories of huddling around a board game in your parents' basement. No giant swords to swing, no bows to aim—just character models to tactically move around a board, cards to strategically play, and a die to flagrantly toss.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Review: Stonefly

Back in 2019, developers Flight School Studio gave us Creature in the Well, a rather bold and unique attempt at blending dungeon crawlers with pinball mechanics. Not that the indie scene is any stranger to such offbeat hybrids of concepts and/or gameplay genres, but it was still an odd mixture that turned a few heads. It ended up being a success, though, with a nice chunk of good reviews. And now they’re back with another quirky blend in the form of Stonefly, a top-down action/adventure game that blends mech combat, Ferngully and Super Smash Bros. It’s another ambitious concoction, but unfortunately it doesn’t go down as smoothly as you’d hope.
Musicviolinist.com

The First 'In Person' Violin Lesson after a Year+ of Zoom

My seven-year-old student had arrived with his mother for his violin lesson last Saturday, and this was the first time in more than a year that I had seen him in-person. Wow! I'd seen him every week on Zoom, but this was different. I expected to notice how much he'd...
Behind Viral VideosDaily Californian

Ontiva Review

Ontiva is a free online YouTube converter tool that allows you to download YouTube videos in MP3, MP4, and virtually any common video and audio format and watch them on your device with ease. CEO of the Ontiva platform states, “We know that technology has no limit, so Ontiva YouTube converter supports unlimited downloads and conversions.” What is so amazing about this platform is that it provides top-Dollar conversion services for free…yes, you heard me quite right…it is absolutely free! Users do not have to sign up to our platform or pay any hidden costs to make use of the video and audio conversion services which are free of viruses or malware. Unlike its competitors, Ontiva offers its users unlimited download and conversion capabilities, giving users free rein to download and convert as many WebM (YouTube) videos as they may desire. Ontiva makes YouTube video downloads simple. Getting YouTube to MP3 conversion and download does not need any professional techie anymore. Anyone with a basic knowledge of copy-pasting will be able to download the YouTube videos in a few clicks. Moreover, people can download from any Android, iPhone, or iPad device. In terms of the software and site’s functional design, the converter is excellent in offering conversions from YouTube to MP3 320Kbps. Furthermore, it ensures good quality of downloads and faster too. Other than online video conversion and download, Ontiva also has other awesome tools that make using it all the more convenient and efficient for its users. These tools include YouTube Video Cutter/Cropper, YouTube-to-GIF Maker, YouTube Video Playlist Downloader/Converter, and finally offers all its conversions in several audio and video formats at lightning speeds like never before. In this article, we will take a look at the various features found on the Ontiva website, the various forms of video and audio conversions that can be carried out on Ontiva, and the other additional services that the Ontiva website offers.