Creators of Divisive Avengers Video Game Reportedly Working on Guardians of the Galaxy Spinoff
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Despite the fact that Marvel video games have built a cult following over the years, Square Enix's Avengers video game which hit stores last year failed to hit the mark with fans and critics and it could easily be named the worst Marvel game in recent memory which is a damn shame considering how hot the Earth's Mightiest Heroes property is. Despite the game falling flat on its face, the developers are still eager to expand on their Marvel gaming universe and according to a new insider report, a new title is actually on its way.epicstream.com