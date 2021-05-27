Creators of Divisive Avengers Video Game Reportedly Working on Guardians of the Galaxy Spinoff

When Guardians of the Galaxy took cinemas by storm in the summer of 2014, audiences could’ve never imagined that there would someday be a Disney attraction centered on this lovable “bunch of a-holes”, and not just because Universal has thus far held a monopoly on Marvel-related theme park attractions. An underdog team comprised of a foul-mouthed raccoon, a redemption-seeking assassin, and their wisecracking ringleader doesn’t exactly scream Disney, which is what probably made the announcement of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind such welcome news to park-goers yearning for an experience with the potential for a bit more edge. While the content will undoubtedly remain family-friendly, the ride’s out-of-this-world thrills will have the potential to breathe new life into an underutilized section of Epcot. Here’s what we know so far about this Cosmic Rewind.