Cambridge, MA

Lessons for the Journey Ahead

By Courtesy of Sumbul Siddiqui
Harvard Crimson
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumbul Siddiqui is the mayor of Cambridge, Mass. Congratulations, Class of 2021! You have endured the most difficult year with grace, humility, and patience. Over the past year, you’ve developed skills to persevere and thrive. These new skills, along with the resiliency you’ve demonstrated, will take you far in the next chapters of your lives and careers. As you begin embarking on your next journey, it’s important to sit in this moment and celebrate everything you have achieved and overcome this year. This is your moment to cherish. It is also a moment of reflection.

