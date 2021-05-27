Laughing through lockdown: why comedy is important in times of crisis

SAK Comedy Lab will appear at the Clermont Performing Arts Center for two shows on June 11. The Central Florida improv group specializes in spontaneous, audience-interactive, improvisational comedy, good for all ages. SAK, which has been performing for more than 25 years, was voted “Best Comedy” in the Orlando Weekly Reader’s Poll and is consistently ranked as one of Orlando’s Top Attractions on Trip Advisor. Current and past SAK performers have gone on to write or appear on the Disney Channel, Showtime, HBO, Warner Brothers, Broadway, ABC, CBS and NBC. Such cast members include Aaron Shure, writer and executive producer of “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Office,” Wayne Brady of “Let’s Make a Deal” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and SAK founder Clare Sera and Karey Kirkpatrick, writers of the Warner Brothers animated musical,“Smallfoot.” Call 352-394-4800 or visit https://clermontperformingarts.com for ticket information.