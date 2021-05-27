Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

With a return to full attendance, the Brewers schedule a 'Re-Opening Day 2021' and 'Tropical Tailgate' event

Daily Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything has been different during the COVID-19 pandemic so why not two opening days for the Milwaukee Brewers?. The Brewers announced Thursday they have dubbed June 25th, when full capacity will be allowed again in the stands at American Family Field, as “Re-Opening Day 2021.” The game that day against Colorado has been shifted from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. to give it the feel of a season opener.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Colorado State
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Molitor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Games#Night Games#Season Ticket#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#Molson Coors#Nike#Brewers Com#Palermo#Skyy Vodka#Tropical Tailgate#Brewers Alumni#Brewers President#Re Opening Day#Home Games#Beer#The Game#Single Game Tickets#Ticket Sales#Breakfast Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Pepsi
News Break
Sports
Related
Milwaukee, WImediamilwaukee.com

Milwaukee Women’s Baseball: The Evolution of First Hits to Home Runs

As men go to war and sports become popular entertainment, the girls and women take their chance at the plate and begin the game of women’s baseball. When people think about baseball in Milwaukee their first thought directs towards the huge Brewers Stadium/American Family Field in the middle of the city where the famously know Milwaukee Brewers play, yet there is much more to this game and its history in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages

MILWAUKEE - If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three-hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries. New stop on...
Wood County, WIwrcitytimes.com

Fielding a team: The place to be

The final installment on our series on the Rafters. Over the past decade, Portage and Wood county residents have been flocking to Wisconsin Rapids’ Witter Field, which now features over 200 seats reserved from the former Milwaukee County Stadium, to see the Rafters play. While market analysis says that 66...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Urban Milwaukee

VISIT Milwaukee Officially Launches Sports Milwaukee Division

Milwaukee (May 13, 2021) – VISIT Milwaukee has announced today the official launch of Sports Milwaukee, a new division of the company marketing Milwaukee as the ideal destination for sports events, thereby driving more economic impact to the region. Sports Milwaukee’s vision is to be Milwaukee County’s premier sports organization for events...