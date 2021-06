Social distancing and masks, for the most part, are no longer required indoors, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer. The new rules follow an honor system –fully vaccinated patrons do not have to wear a mask while indoors, but those without the vaccine still must wear them. Generally, a person is considered fully vaccinated after they’ve gotten their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.