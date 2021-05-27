newsbreak-logo
Road Warriors: Southern Culture on the Skids' Homey New Album

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly four decades on tour, Chapel Hill rock and acoustic band found themselves in NC making a new record. Through nearly four decades of existence, Chapel Hill’s Southern Culture on the Skids have been road warriors, keeping a relentless touring regimen. It has periodically been a family affair, too. When frontman/guitarist/svengali Rick Miller’s son was born 15 years ago, they just put a car seat in the van and took him along. The kid saw pretty much the entire country by the time he was 3 years old, one raucous barroom crowd at a time.

