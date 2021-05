Cases of Covid continue to fall in Oregon, but the number of residents becoming sick or dying from the coronavirus remains high. According to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly Covid report, there were 4,108 new cases of Covid in the week ended May 10, a 16% decrease from the previous week. However, deaths related to virus climbed to 57, up from 31 the week before. That was the highest death toll in 10 weeks, according to the OHA.