The United Nations marks the International Day of UN Peacekeepers every year on May 29 and it serves as an occasion to pay tribute to the massive contribution both civilian and uniformed personnel have made serving under the UN flag. More than 4,000 UN peacekeepers have died since 1948 with 130 losing their lives last year alone. The threats they face remain greater than ever, particularly given the rise of non-state actors like ISIS, Boko Haram and Al Shabaab. The global Covid-19 pandemic has also further exacerbated the challenges faced by peacekeepers.