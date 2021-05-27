Unemployment and conflict: how COVID-19 has affected women in Morocco

Period poverty has affected more than one million in the UK over the course of the pandemic, a survey by an international children’s charity has found, as the coronavirus crisis led to a rise in young people struggling to afford sanitary products.Research by Plan International UK showed 36 per cent of girls and young women aged between 14 and 21 struggled to afford period products over the last year, with half of this number saying they did not have enough money to buy products at all at some point.The number of people affected by period poverty rose by one fifth...