Marshall, TX

One arrested in Liberty Church Road drug bust

By STAFF REPORTS
Marshall News Messenger
 2 days ago

One person is in custody as the result of a drug bust in the 500 block of Liberty Church Road in Marshall. Arrested was LeKendrick Jones, 40, of Marshall. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 and possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2.

