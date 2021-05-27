newsbreak-logo
Dominic Cummings evidence: five key questions that must be investigated

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn seven hours of testimony to MPs, Dominic Cummings, former ally of Boris Johnson, gave a scathing report on the government's handling of the pandemic. He directed much of the blame on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock. With so much detail emerging on the events of 2020, there were calls for an immediate public inquiry into the government's COVID-19 response to begin immediately, rather than launching one in spring 2022 as currently planned. Lessons need to be learnt urgently and put into practice as soon as possible, both to improve the UK's ongoing response to COVID-19 and to avoid similar errors in future emergencies.

WorldTelegraph

Labour has made a mistake: You don't accuse a PM of trivialities when he's trying to save lives

Everybody I have run into in the last week - neighbours in the street, shopkeepers, staff at the hairdressers - has offered a spontaneous anecdote about their wonderful encounter with the Covid vaccination programme. Based either on their own direct experience or that of someone they accompanied to the local vaccine centre, they have expounded on the pleasantness and efficiency of this massive national exercise. I really cannot recall anything like this unanimous outpouring of personal gratitude for a government policy before.
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
Dominic Cummings’ research baby is likely to be crushed by the Blob

One British inventor will be watching the birth of Dominic Cummings’ brainchild – the new Advanced Research and Invention Agency, or Aria, with a keen interest. Twenty years ago, Andrew Fentem pioneered a tactile, low cost “multitouch” user interface for small computers that revolutionised how they could be used. The British state’s leading innovation body vowed to support him.
Matt Hancock just weaselled his way through Sunday TV

Health secretary Matt Hancock did the morning TV rounds on Sunday 16 May. And like the good Tory minister he is, he weaselled his way through most of it. First up, and Hancock was on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. People are becoming worried about the so-called ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus (Covid-19). SAGE has warned the variant may be 50% more transmissible than the Kent strain. But the government is still planning on easing lockdown restrictions further on Monday 17 May. So, Ridge put this to Hancock. His response was effectively to shrug his shoulders. Hancock said of the situation:
Dominic Cummings claims 'pseudo lockdowns' are 'hopeless' as he launches fresh attack on Government's Covid-19 response

Dominic Cummings has claimed that “pseudo lockdowns” without “serious enforcement are hopeless” as the Government considers local restrictions to contain the spread of the Indian variant. Threatening another major row with Boris Johnson, the former senior Number 10 adviser has launched a wide-ranging attack on the handling of the pandemic,...
Covid: Dominic Cummings accuses government of secrecy

Dominic Cummings has claimed that government "secrecy" in its handling of the Covid crisis "contributed greatly to the catastrophe". The prime minister's former adviser tweeted that its performance had been "part disaster, part non-existent". Mr Cummings, who will appear before a committee of MPs next week, also called for more...
Perfectly reasonable for me to forward on PPE offer - Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his role in helping a former Conservative minister try to secure a PPE deal at the start of the pandemic. He told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show it was "perfectly reasonable" for him to send on an email when the country needed medical equipment.
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Cummings isn’t a genius – he was a disaster in No 10

The application of the word “genius” has become more overstretched than a pair of Carol Vorderman’s Spanx. (IQ 154, incidentally; the mathematician, not the support underwear). Elon Musk is a “genius” even though his self-driving cars have been known to spontaneously combust. Mrs Brown’s Boys is “comedy genius”, according to the BBC, even though it is about as funny as herpes. And Dominic Cummings is a genius, except for the small, inescapable fact that he isn’t.
Covid: Bolton lockdown 'not ruled out' - Hancock

A local lockdown in Bolton has not been ruled out to help protect people from the spread of the Indian coronavirus variant, Matt Hancock has said. The health secretary said the "vast majority" of people in the town who are in hospital with the new variant had not taken up the offer of a vaccine.
All the questions Dominic Cummings will face when he is grilled by MPs over Covid-19

When Dominic Cummings appears in front of a committee of MPs on Wednesday morning, he has promised to reveal all on how the UK’s Covid-19 catastrophe truly unfolded. He claims to have key documents which shed light on how the major decisions were made – and has taken to Twitter in recent weeks to launch increasingly angry attacks on the Government’s policy and track record.
Daily Mail

TEN MILLION over-50s and vulnerable people in Indian variant hotspots will get urgent second doses as infections double in some areas and scientists and Dominic Cummings urge DELAY to May 17 unlocking

Ten million people could have their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine brought forward as the Government tries to slow the spread of the Indian variant. Ministers last night approved plans aimed at slowing the spread of the imported strain of Covid-19, after cases doubled in a week. Older people...
Daily Mail

Dominic Cummings threatens to reveal 'crucial' Covid documents and claims Government secrecy 'contributed greatly to the catastrophe' of the first wave

Dominic Cummings today set the stage for an explosive appearance in front of MPs next week, claiming an obsession with secrecy at the heart of Government 'contributed greatly to the catastrophe' of the Covid pandemic in the UK. Boris Johnson's former top aide also threatened to reveal a 'crucial historical...
Cash crunch risks crushing Dominic Cummings' hi-tech research brainchild

Dominic Cummings will likely be listening intently to the Queen’s Speech this week, hoping that his “high-risk, high-reward” research agency gets more than just a passing mention. The £800m Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) has long been an obsession for the former aide, who came up with the idea...